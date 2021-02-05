 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Glover -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Robert Glover -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Robert Glover, of Stump Hole Road, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, 1787 Old Number Six Hwy., Creston, with the Rev. Andrew Jordan, pastor, officiating.

Mr. Glover passed Jan. 30, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

COVID-19 precautions will be required for viewing.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests no visitors at the residence.

Friends may call Willie Glover at 803-928-1815 and/or Roosevelt Glover at 540-388-8723 and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News