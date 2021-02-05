Robert Glover -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Robert Glover, of Stump Hole Road, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, 1787 Old Number Six Hwy., Creston, with the Rev. Andrew Jordan, pastor, officiating.

Mr. Glover passed Jan. 30, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

COVID-19 precautions will be required for viewing.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests no visitors at the residence.

Friends may call Willie Glover at 803-928-1815 and/or Roosevelt Glover at 540-388-8723 and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.