Robert Glover -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Robert Glover, of Stump Hole Road, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, 1787 Old Number Six Hwy., Creston, with the Rev. Andrew Jordan, pastor, officiating.
Mr. Glover passed Jan. 30, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
COVID-19 precautions will be required for viewing.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests no visitors at the residence.
Friends may call Willie Glover at 803-928-1815 and/or Roosevelt Glover at 540-388-8723 and the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.