Robert was born in Hamilton, Ohio. He attended Miami University for a short period before entering the military service. Robert earned the purple heart while serving in the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1993 where he was an executive vice president for Decolam, Inc. Robert was active in his church, Trinity Presbyterian, where he served as an elder and financial advisor. He loved going on short term missions which included Russia, Mexico, Haiti, as well as some locations in the U.S. Robert liked to be kept busy and did a lot of volunteer service which included Meals on Wheels, student mentoring, nursing home Bible study, Habitat for Humanity, TRMC, and O.C. Free Medical Clinic. He received the Outstanding Senior Citizens award for the State of South Carolina for 2005 and also received Citizen of the Year award for Orangeburg in 2015.