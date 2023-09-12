Dec. 16, 1946 - Sept. 3, 2023

CLEMSON - Robert Exley "Bobby" McCormick passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 3, 2023. He was 76 years old.

Bobby was born in Jacksonville, FL, on December 16, 1946, and raised in Orangeburg, SC. After serving his country in South Korea, he returned home to receive his BA and MA from Clemson University and his PhD from Texas A&M. He returned to Clemson where he was a professor of Economics for 35 years. He was the Dean of the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business from 2014-2018. Among his many contributions to Clemson, he devoted much effort to building the new College of Business building. In 2022, Bobby was awarded the Clemson Medallion, the highest honor conferred by the University, in recognition of long and sustained commitment and significant service to Clemson University.

Bobby was a devoted Tiger fan and he only reluctantly missed a home game in any sport. Bobby spent his summers in Bozeman, MT, in the company of his family and friends and his beloved Boykin Spaniel, Sammy.

Bobby was predeceased by his parents, James Leslie "Mac" and Ruth Exley McCormick; and his sister, Addie Virginia McCormick. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; and his sons: Exley and Jesse.

Bobby was interred on the family estate in Six Mile. A memorial service in his honor will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Clemson University's Power of One Challenge supporting the McCormick Distinguished Professorship. Donations can be made here https://iamatiger.clemson CU.edu/giving/giving-to-clemson?id=551f7813-57ab-4040-a8ba-13319a39049a.