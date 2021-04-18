Robert E. Pooser -- Norwat

NORWAY -- Robert E. Pooser, 71, of Norway, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral home Chapel with the Rev. Sean McElrath officiating.
Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Robert was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Laurie Eugene and Mattie Mae Barber Pooser. He was a graduate of Orangeburg H.S., Class of 1967 and attended Mississippi State University. Robert proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked and later retired from Carolina Pride as a Sales Account Executive. He was a former Mason and Shriner. Robert was a member of the Gideons and former State Constable. He was a member of First Baptist Church in North. He always enjoyed sharing in a meal with his friends and hunting and fishing whenever he had the chance.
Survivors include his son, Christopher E Pooser (Amanda) of Orangeburg; two sisters, Nancy Smoak (Roger) of Canaan Community and Debbie P. Hill (Gary) of Byrdstown, Tennessee; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church of North, SC, 405 Stafford Ave., North, SC 29112
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.