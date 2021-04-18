Robert E. Pooser -- Norwat

Robert was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Laurie Eugene and Mattie Mae Barber Pooser. He was a graduate of Orangeburg H.S., Class of 1967 and attended Mississippi State University. Robert proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked and later retired from Carolina Pride as a Sales Account Executive. He was a former Mason and Shriner. Robert was a member of the Gideons and former State Constable. He was a member of First Baptist Church in North. He always enjoyed sharing in a meal with his friends and hunting and fishing whenever he had the chance.