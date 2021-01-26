 Skip to main content
Robert E. Lee -- Greer
GREER -- Mr. Robert E. Lee of Greer died Jan. 21, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville.

A graveside service is scheduled for noon Wednesday, Jan. 27, in the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, Olar. All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required

