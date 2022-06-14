 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Delawrence Yon -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Robert Delawrence Yon, 60, of 1653 Baugh St., Apt. F, Orangeburg, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister, Sharon Yon Wright, 451 Gramercy Lane, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Monica Williams, at 803-662-1660 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

