Robert Delarence Yon -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Delarence Yon, 60, of 1653 Baugh St., Apt. F, Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30pm Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Elder Cleo Benjamin is officiating.

Mr. Yon passed away on Friday, June 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 17.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister, Sharon Yon Wright, 451 Gramercy Lane, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Monica Williams, at 803-662-1660 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

