ORANGEBURG -- Robert David Seymore, 38, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 10, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Columbia Road Church of God, 2485 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service.

Robert was born on March 10, 1985, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Denise Cagle Seymore and Robert J. Seymore. He worked as a self-employed welder and fabricator. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bishop Lemon L. Cagle, paternal grandparents, Annie Seymore and Robert Seymore and an uncle, "Monk" McMurry.

Survivors include his mother; father and stepmother, Sheila; his beloved dog, Tabby; grandmother, Nancy Cagle; aunts, Debby (Ken) McDonald, Cathy (Terry) Mustain, Ann McMurry, Joan (Ray) Medford and a number of cousins.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice or to the local SPCA.

