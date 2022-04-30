 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert David Howard Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services Mr. Robert David Howard Jr., 61, of 1241 Union St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. Pastor Shelia Worma is officiating.

Mr. Howard passed away on Thursday, April 21, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30.

Family and friends may call at Simmon Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

