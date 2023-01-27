Robert Clifford McLellan -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Robert Clifford McLellan, 80, of Cordova passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Pastor Al Somervell and Pastor Joseph Hallman will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the First Southern Methodist Church prior to the funeral.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jonathan McLellan, Kenny Craig, Mike Byrd, Eddie Bonnette, David Jackson, and Mike Kittrell.

Mr. Robert was born on Jan. 5, 1943, in Bennettsville. He was the son of the late Malcolm Clifford McLellan and the late Thelma Jackson McLellan. He was retired from Piggly Wiggly as an assistant market manager. He along with his brother, Johnnie, owned and operated R&J Deer Processing. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cyndi Rawleigh and his brother, Johnnie McLellan.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jewell McLellan; son, Robbie McLellan; granddaughters, Erika Kittrell (Joey), Jordan Gallman (Kyle); grandson, Jacob McLellan; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Stevenson; brother, Mac McLellan (Jan); sister-in-law, Brenda McLellan and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence.

Memorials may be made to First Southern Methodist Church at 2456 Broughton St, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.