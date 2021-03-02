 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Cash Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Robert Cash Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Cash Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Cash Jr., 79, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Rudolph Ryant is officiating.

Mr. Cash passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News