ORANGEBURG -- On Feb. 14, 2023, Robert Calhoun Sims Sr. (“Cal”), a beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of 74.

Cal was dedicated to his family and is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy; his four children, Robert, Jenny, Alan and Michael and their spouses Robin, C.S., Morgan and Crystal; his grandchildren, Tres, Katie, Becca, Hudson and Cade; his mother, Virginia Bozard Sims; his sister, Ginger Risher; his sisters-in-law, Gayle Marriner-Smith, Connie Sims and Carolyn Watkins; his brothers-in-law, Chris Smith and James Watkins; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to serving in the United States Army, Cal graduated from Wofford College and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He founded Sims Realty in Orangeburg with his brother, Hugo. He deeply loved his community, coaching youth soccer and serving in leadership roles for the Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club. He was a lifelong member of St Andrews United Methodist Church and the Omni Class Sunday School group.

Cal's warm spirit brought joy into the lives of his family and friends. If it could be made into a game, Cal would create it … and probably win. A lifelong grillmaster, his sense of hospitality extended from the backyard to the church to the County Fair Kiwanis Booth steakhouse and beyond.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to St Andrews United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. The family invites friends and loved ones to play a game in his honor.

