Robert Butler -- Branchville
Robert Butler -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Visitation service for Mr. Robert Butler, 92, of 214 Seacrest Lane, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, OCt. 13, 2020 at the funeral home.

Friends may call the residence or the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

