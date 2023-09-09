DENVER -- Robert Broughton Jepsen was born on January 6, 1984, in Casper, Wyoming, to Stanley and Grier Wannamaker Jepsen.

Robert earned a degree in music business and performance at the University of Colorado, Denver. He played drums with heavy metal bands such as Downtied and Seris.

At the time of his death on August 12, 2023, Robert was employed as a paralegal at the firm of Wilmer Hale.

Robert is survived by his sister, Caroline; brother, John; mother, Grier; father, Stan; stepmother, Barbara Allen Jepsen; and two stepsisters, Brittney and Kristin.

A memorial service is planned for October 21, 2023.

Donations may be made to the nonprofit, Swallow Hill Music, so that Robert's passion for music can live on through others. The address is 71 East Avenue, Denver, CO 80210.