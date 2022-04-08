Robert 'Bobby' Dunning -- North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA -- Robert "Bobby" Dunning, 80, of 330 Hickson Drive, Orangeburg, passed April 3, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with interment to follow, with the Rev. Benny Aiken presiding.

There will be no viewing at the cemetery.

Public visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks required.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Judy Sistrunk, 520 Riggs St., following COVID-19 guidelines (mask required) from 3 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted t family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.