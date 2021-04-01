 Skip to main content
Robert 'Bobby' Brooks -- North
Robert 'Bobby' Brooks -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Robert “Bobby” Brooks, 77, of 348 Iva Road (Chapel Hill community), North, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Heartland of Columbia.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 290 W. 3rd St., Swansea.

The family will receive friends at the residence; however they are asking that you follow all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting. Online condolences can be forwarded at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

