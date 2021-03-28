Robert 'Bobby' Brooks -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Robert "Bobby" Brooks, 77, of 348 Iva Road (Chapel Hill community), North, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Heartland of Columbia, South Carolina.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

The family will receive friends at the residence; however, they are asking that you follow all COVID guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be forwarded at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.