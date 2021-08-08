Robert 'Bobby' Bethea III -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. Robert “Bobby” Bethea III, 68, owner of Bethea's Funeral Home.
He transitioned on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence.
Robert is survived by his former wife, Ava Bethea; his devoted wife, Kay Bethea; his children, Amanda, Ashley, Christina, Dillon, India and Micah; and six grandchildren, Madison, Mya, Morgan, Taylor, Camille and Joshua.
According to his wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support that has been extended during this very difficult time and requests privacy as we mourn his passing.
Thank you Bobby for your service to my family members in my time of need.
