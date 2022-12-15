 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert ‘Bobbie’ Taylor -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral service for Robert “Bobbie” Taylor, 78, of 6527 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Author Williams officiating. Burial will be held in Willie Moorer Cemetery in Harleyville.

Friends may call the residence of his wife, May Taylor, or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

