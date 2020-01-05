{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Robert “Bob” William Cooper, 70, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. George Gain and the Rev. Bruce Rucker officiating.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Lambert, Kenny Brazell, Cameron Brazell, Caleb Brazell, Billy Purvis and Matthew Palmer.

He was born Aug. 9, 1949, in Fairfield, SC; the son of the late Edward B. Cooper and the late Louise Sharpe Cooper. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired self-employed farmer. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and also a member of the Men's Club of the church. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #897.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Faye Cooper.

Survivors include his wife, Frances (Cathie) Dantzler Cooper of the home.; son, Robert “Bobby” W. Cooper Jr. (Tennille) of Bowman; daughter; Courtney and Brandon Dixon of Bowman; grandchildren, Catie Cooper, Marissa Cooper, Branna Cooper, Dargan Cooper, Jule Dixon and Jacey Dixon; a brother, T. Edward Cooper (Gerri) of Blythewood; a sister, Sara and Bill Palmer of Blythewood; and a number of niece and nephews.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church or to the Bethel United Methodist Church Children's Fund; C/O Linda Ashe, 670 Dusty road, Cope, SC 29038.

Service information

Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
3:00PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
Charleston Highway
Rowesville, SC 29133
