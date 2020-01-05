BOWMAN -- Robert “Bob” William Cooper, 70, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. George Gain and the Rev. Bruce Rucker officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Lambert, Kenny Brazell, Cameron Brazell, Caleb Brazell, Billy Purvis and Matthew Palmer.
He was born Aug. 9, 1949, in Fairfield, SC; the son of the late Edward B. Cooper and the late Louise Sharpe Cooper. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired self-employed farmer. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and also a member of the Men's Club of the church. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #897.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Faye Cooper.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife, Frances (Cathie) Dantzler Cooper of the home.; son, Robert “Bobby” W. Cooper Jr. (Tennille) of Bowman; daughter; Courtney and Brandon Dixon of Bowman; grandchildren, Catie Cooper, Marissa Cooper, Branna Cooper, Dargan Cooper, Jule Dixon and Jacey Dixon; a brother, T. Edward Cooper (Gerri) of Blythewood; a sister, Sara and Bill Palmer of Blythewood; and a number of niece and nephews.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg.
Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church or to the Bethel United Methodist Church Children's Fund; C/O Linda Ashe, 670 Dusty road, Cope, SC 29038.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www. thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.