Robert 'Bob' Thomas Wargo -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert “Bob” Thomas Wargo, 77, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Thompson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle, 3440 North Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Tom Brookshire and the Rev. Johnny King officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
Family and friends may call or come by the residence.
Mr. Wargo was born on March 14, 1942, in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Joseph Carmen Wargo and the late Grace Mae Yeager Wargo. He was a member of Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle church. Mr. Wargo served in the United States Army National Guard. Bob loved camping, watching Carolina football and NASCAR racing. He was in construction for 38 years.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Judith “Judy” Birchmore Wargo; son, James “Jimmy” of St. Matthews; daughter-in-law, Sarah P. Wargo of St. Matthews; grandchildren, Ethan Thomas and Ava Grace of St. Matthews; two sisters, Margie W. Sheesley of Miffinburg, Pennsylvania, and Sandy W. Wirth of Middleburg, Pennsylvania; and a brother, George J. Wargo of Montandon, Pennsylvania.
Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.