Robert 'Bob' Thomas Wargo -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert “Bob” Thomas Wargo, 77, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Thompson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle, 3440 North Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Tom Brookshire and the Rev. Johnny King officiating.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Family and friends may call or come by the residence.

Mr. Wargo was born on March 14, 1942, in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Joseph Carmen Wargo and the late Grace Mae Yeager Wargo. He was a member of Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle church. Mr. Wargo served in the United States Army National Guard. Bob loved camping, watching Carolina football and NASCAR racing. He was in construction for 38 years.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Judith “Judy” Birchmore Wargo; son, James “Jimmy” of St. Matthews; daughter-in-law, Sarah P. Wargo of St. Matthews; grandchildren, Ethan Thomas and Ava Grace of St. Matthews; two sisters, Margie W. Sheesley of Miffinburg, Pennsylvania, and Sandy W. Wirth of Middleburg, Pennsylvania; and a brother, George J. Wargo of Montandon, Pennsylvania.