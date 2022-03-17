Robert ‘Bob’ Thomas -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- The funeral service for Mr. Robert “Bob” Thomas, 90, of Springfield, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Samaria Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield.

Mr. Thomas will be placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the service for viewing. Attendees are asked to wear a mask at the service. Interment will follow in Fulmer's Cemetery in Springfield.

Mr. Thomas passed away Saturday, March 12.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence. Please wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.