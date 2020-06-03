Robert 'Bob' Hastine Jennings IV -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert Hastine Jennings IV (Bob) died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 58, at his home in Orangeburg, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bob was born Sept. 5, 1961, to the late Robert Hastine Jennings III and Frances Dell Hartt Jennings. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lauren Campbell Jennings; sons, Bryson Caleb Jennings (Brooke) and Robert Hastine Jennings V (Kayla); and daughter, Harttley Marie Jennings. Additionally, he leaves two grandchildren, Buchanan Austin Jennings and Annie Wallis Jennings; a sister, Anne Frances Jennings; and a brother, William Dell Hartt Jennings (Harriet) and their children, Charlotte and Dell Jr.
A graveside service will be held according to COVID-19 regulations at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as honorary pallbearers are David Stewart, Russ Fender, Greg Sutcliff, Al Andrews, Curt Bair, Rob Hall, Shane Burroughs, Jack Calloway and Kyle Crabb.
Bob received his education from Willington Academy, Baylor Prep and the College of Charleston. Everywhere he went he made friends for life. He began his lifelong love of sports during his youth while playing (and winning) junior golf tournaments throughout the Southeast. He was an avid USC Gamecock fan and loved the Carolina Panthers and anyone opposing the Yankees. Golf, hunting, fishing, live music and traveling were among his favorite things.
Following the family tradition of forebearers for whom he was named, Bob acquired a strong work ethic, was a true Southern gentleman and valued all people. In their footsteps he committed much of his life to the support of Orangeburg in business, community development, education and faith. As an example of a positive spirit, he put his energy for which he was always known into service. Bob LOVED Orangeburg! He was employed by Zeus Industrial Products for 30 years as vice president of medical sales and marketing. There, under the guidance and friendship of Frank Tourville Sr., he honed his skills essential for leadership. Often referred to as a man with a strong presence, a great sense of humor and good ideas, Bob gave much to his Zeus team and his community.
As a member of Cornerstone Community Church, his faith matured while he learned to trust more and more in God's plan for his life and the life of his family. It was this faith that carried him through the mountains and valleys of his later years.
Bob served on many statewide and national organizations; board member of the Medical Device Manufacturers, the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instruments; president of Orangeburg County Economic Development Partnership; Orangeburg County Development Commission, Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, chairman; Orangeburg-Calhoun Tech Foundation board member, Claflin University Board of Directors; National Wild Turkey Federation; board member of The Oaks retirement community in Orangeburg; and S.C. Chapter Alzheimers' Association, board vice chair.
The family wishes to thank dear friends and family for their prayers, visits, meals and acts of kindness. Support during this 14-month journey has been incredible. Dr. James Orcutt, oncologist, and Eliza Hough, PA, have given above and beyond the expected professional services to Bob and Lauren. Grove Park Hospice also provided support, guidance and education that made a difference in Bob's care and quality of life. Special gratitude to Vickie Osborne, RN, and Porcher Coulter, CNA, for their personal attention.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Community Church, 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or the Marc Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 111 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.