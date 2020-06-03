Robert 'Bob' Hastine Jennings IV -- Orangeburg

Following the family tradition of forebearers for whom he was named, Bob acquired a strong work ethic, was a true Southern gentleman and valued all people. In their footsteps he committed much of his life to the support of Orangeburg in business, community development, education and faith. As an example of a positive spirit, he put his energy for which he was always known into service. Bob LOVED Orangeburg! He was employed by Zeus Industrial Products for 30 years as vice president of medical sales and marketing. There, under the guidance and friendship of Frank Tourville Sr., he honed his skills essential for leadership. Often referred to as a man with a strong presence, a great sense of humor and good ideas, Bob gave much to his Zeus team and his community.