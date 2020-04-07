Robert ‘Bob’ Cole -- North
0 comments

Robert ‘Bob’ Cole -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert ‘Bob’ Cole

NORTH -- Mr. Robert "Bob" Cole, 86, of North, formerly of Hendersonville, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Beaufort.

He is survived by Ruby Brown and many other relatives.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News