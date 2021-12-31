Robert ‘Bob’ Arthur Bates Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Robert "Bob" Arthur Bates Sr., 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. He was the husband of Linda Rankin Bates.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Fred Buchanan officiating. A private family burial will follow. The family will receive friends before the service from 10 to 11:15 a.m. in the sanctuary. Honorary pallbearers will be Men For Christ and life-long friend, Bob Porter.

Bob was born in Aiken, a son of the late James Edward Bates and Louise Carroll Bates. He grew up on the Bates Farm in Williston, where he attended Williston-Elko High School. Upon graduation he attended Clemson University, graduating with a degree in agronomy. He married the love of his life, Linda, in 1965. Bob began a career as a mid-state property supervisor at the S.C. Tax Commission, where he worked for 30 years, and was president of the S.C. Association of Assessing Officials. After retiring at 55, he continued to enjoy working an additional 24 years part-time with both Orangeburg and Hampton counties.

Bob was a devoted servant to the Lord and an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband and father and adored his four grandchildren. His greatest love was spending time on the farm where he grew up, fishing in his pond and in the Edisto River. Many happy vacations were spent with his family at Edisto Beach.

Survivors include his wife; son, Robert A. Bates Jr. (Nancy Lynn); daughter, Susan Bates McLure (John); grandchildren, Rheney and Robbie Bates and Hope and Bates McLure; brother, Bruce Bates; and his twin sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Bates.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to a charity of one's choice.

