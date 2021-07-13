Robert Barry Moore -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Robert Barry Moore, 67, of Orangeburg and formerly of Greenwood, passed on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call the residence of his sister, Angela L. Hampton, 132 Oakmont Drive, Orangeburg, or Glovers Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com