Robert Barry Moore -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Robert Barry Moore, 67, of 2525 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Moore died Friday, July 9, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Angela Hampton, 132 Oakmont Drive, Oranegburg, or 803-536-9990, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

