Robert Barnes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Robert Barnes, 73, of 1911 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may express their condolences to his sister, Judy Barnes Duck, 1911 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.