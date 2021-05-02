Robert Barnes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Barnes, 73, of 1911 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Barnes passed away on Tuesday, April 27, at his residence.

Public viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

Friends may express their condolences to his sister, Judy Barnes Duck, 1911 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.