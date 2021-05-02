 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Barnes -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Robert Barnes -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Barnes

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Barnes, 73, of 1911 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Barnes passed away on Tuesday, April 27, at his residence.

Public viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

Friends may express their condolences to his sister, Judy Barnes Duck, 1911 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News