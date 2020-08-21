 Skip to main content
Robert Bailey -- Holly Hill
Robert Bailey -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Robert Bailey, 78, 216 Target Road, Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Johnson Temple COGIC Cemetery, Selena Circle, Holly Hill. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com. COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the visitation and service.

