Robert Bailey -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Robert Bailey, 78, 216 Target Road, Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Johnson Temple COGIC Cemetery, Selena Circle, Holly Hill. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com. COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the visitation and service.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.