Robert Bailey -- Holly Hill

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Robert Bailey, 78, 216 Target Road, Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Johnson Temple COGIC Cemetery, Selena Circle, Holly Hill. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill.