BAMBERG — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert Able Smith, 91, who entered eternal rest on September 3, 2023.

Born January 5, 1932, in Springfield, Robert graduated from Furman University and then answered the call of duty to proudly serve in the United States Army from 1953-1955. After his military service, Robert completed an electrical engineering degree at Clemson University and served as general manager of Edisto Electric Cooperative for 32 years.

An active member of Bamberg First Baptist Church, Robert faithfully served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.

Robert dedicated his time and expertise to his community, serving on Bamberg City Council and multiple terms on Bamberg County Council. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in 1997 for his extraordinary life of service to the state of South Carolina.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Robert was a devoted family man. His legacy of faith, service and integrity will live on through his wife of 63 years, Jackie, and their five children, Dawn (Myron), Rob (Theresa), Kyle (Traci), Matt (Catherine), and Allison (Ed), as well as 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The Smith family would like to express sincere gratitude to all who offered their condolences and support during this difficult time. They especially thank the staff of Piedmont Augusta, who cared for Robert so compassionately during his final days.

A memorial service will be held at Bamberg First Baptist Church 11823 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC 29003, at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 10, with visitation preceding the service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Bamberg First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 325, Bamberg, SC 29003.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.