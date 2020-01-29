{{featured_button_text}}

EUTAWVILLE -- Robersine Mitchum Singleton, 69, of 162 May Circle, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her residence.

The service will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Unity Baptist Church, Eutawville, with the Rev. Aaron T. Brown Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Eutawville.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call Eutawville Community Funeral Home.

