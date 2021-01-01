Robbie Christopher Fisk Sr. -- North

NORTH -- Robbie Christopher Fisk Sr., 55, of North, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 11434 North Road, North. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Allen Fisk, Ernie Carroll, Kim Fisk, Rusty Padgett, Lester Johnson and Robbie C. Fisk Jr.

Robbie was born on March 22, 1965, in Bamberg, the son of Jackie Fisk and Lois Croft Kirby. He was employed by Prime Material Recovery. Robbie was a wonderful husband, father, son and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Tina Lee; son, Robbie Christopher Fisk Jr., grandchildren, Sadie Grace Fisk, Warren Lee Hooker; stepdaughter, Tina Marie Hoffman; father, Jackie Fisk; mother and stepfather, Lois and Donald Kirby; brothers, Allen Fisk (Doris), Ray Fisk (Teresa), Kim Fisk; special friend, Janice Birt; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.