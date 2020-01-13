NORWAY -- Mrs. Rita Vixon-Steard, 80, of 1976 Willow Road, Norway, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Funeral services are incomplete and professional services are entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Vixon-Steard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.