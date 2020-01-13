{{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY -- Mrs. Rita Vixon-Steard, 80, of 1976 Willow Road, Norway, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services are entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

