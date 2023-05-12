ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Rita G. Mintz, 72, of 28 Pineview Lane, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 2:00pm Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Mintz passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, from 3:00pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 28 Pineview Lane, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation.