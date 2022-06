ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Risheen Pender Sr., 44, of Orangeburg passed away on May 29, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Friends may also visit at the residence of his mother, Shelia Wise, 301 Hutto Road, Neeses.