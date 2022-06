ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mr. Risheen Pender Sr., 44, of Orangeburg will be 2 p.m.,Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Church of God by Faith Cemetery in North.

Mr. Pender passed away on May 29, 2022.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Friends may also visit at the residence of his mother, Shelia Wise, 301 Hutto Road, Neeses.