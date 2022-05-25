Rileyy ‘Shine’ Jamison -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Riley "Shine" Jamison, 75, of St. George, passed away on May 21, 2022, at his home in Blythewood.
The viewing for Mr. Jamison will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. The interment will be in House of God Church Cemetery, 3598 Wire Road, St. George.
Please be sure to wear masks at the funeral service.
Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).