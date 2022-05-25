 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rileyy ‘Shine’ Jamison -- St. George

  • 0

ST. GEORGE -- Riley "Shine" Jamison, 75, of St. George, passed away on May 21, 2022, at his home in Blythewood.

The viewing for Mr. Jamison will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. The interment will be in House of God Church Cemetery, 3598 Wire Road, St. George.

Please be sure to wear masks at the funeral service.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows scene outside of elementary school shooting in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News