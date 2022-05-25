Rileyy ‘Shine’ Jamison -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Riley "Shine" Jamison, 75, of St. George, passed away on May 21, 2022, at his home in Blythewood.

The viewing for Mr. Jamison will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. The interment will be in House of God Church Cemetery, 3598 Wire Road, St. George.