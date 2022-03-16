Riley Lee Mixon -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE – Riley “Lee” Mixon, 71, of Branchville, passed away the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home.

Born on Jan. 11, 1951 in Beaufort, Lee was the son of the late Clarence Mixon of Grays and the late Mary Lou Robinson of Branchville. In addition to his parents, Lee was predeceased by his older brother and sister, Walter Eugene Mixon of Branchville and Gloria (Russell) Lundsford of Prosperity.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday March 20, at Hagan Cemetery near Smoaks

Lee is survived by his only daughter, Michelle Leigh Mixon (Lyons); and his grandchildren, Rachel and Justin Lyons of Smoaks; a sister, Mary Frances (Gene) Barnes of Smoaks; a brother, Kenneth Tuten of Branchville; and several nieces and nephews.

