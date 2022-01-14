 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riley James -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Riley James, 66, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, located at 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

Mr. James passed on Jan. 5 at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Live streaming of the services can be accessed through www.facebook.com/greaterorangeburgfuneral. Arrangements are entrusted to Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

