Ricky Johnson -- Bowman
BOWMAN -- Ricky Johnson, 52, of Bowman, passed away Dec. 28, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan.1, 2021, at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Second Providence Baptist Church, 130 Providence Lane, Bowman. The casket will be at the cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

