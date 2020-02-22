Ricky Jenkins -- Orangeburg
Ricky Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ricky Jenkins, 58, of 2410 Hickory Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his uncle, the Rev. Henry Jenkins, 2472 Beach Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

