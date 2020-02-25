Ricky Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Ricky Jenkins will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Evangelist Quillie Brooker Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mr. Jenkins transitioned on Feb. 20, 2020.
The family will receive friends at the residence of his uncle, the Rev. Henry Jenkins, 2472 Beech Drive, Orangeburg, South Carolina or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
