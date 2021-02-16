 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricky Darnell Furse -- Denmark
0 comments

Ricky Darnell Furse -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Mr. Ricky Darnell Furse, formerly of Denmark, died in Augusta, Georgia.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in the St. Phillips Apostolic Faith Church cemetery, 18821 Ehrhardt Road, Olar. All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News