{{featured_button_text}}
Ricky Chavis

NORTH -- Ricky Chavis, 58, of North, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home after a battle with heart disease.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at North Pentecostal Holiness Church in North. The Rev. Roger Smoak will be officiating. Burial will follow at North Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Hoover, Joe Jefferson, Ronald Jefferson, Junior Jefferson, Andrew Stalvey, Calvin Davis, Robert Thomas, Dennis Thomasson, Dillon McCollum.

Mr. Chavis was born on Oct. 15, 1961, in Newberry. He was the son of the late Emmett Chavis and the late Joyce Rice Chavis. Mr. Chavis was the owner and operator of Chavis Painting. He was predeceased by his brother, David Roy Chavis and his first wife, Gearlean Chavis.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Williams Chavis of the home; 11 children; 27 grandchildren; sisters, Cathy Fulmer-McGuire (Kenneth) of Lexington, Peggy Graham (Andy) of Lexington; Barbara Rutland (Raymond) of Orangeburg; his twin brother, Micky Chavis of North and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Mr. Chavis' residence.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

To send flowers to the family of Ricky Chavis, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 31
Visitation
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ricky's Visitation begins.

Tags

Load comments