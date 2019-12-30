NORTH -- Ricky Chavis, 58, of North, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home after a battle with heart disease.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at North Pentecostal Holiness Church in North. The Rev. Roger Smoak will be officiating. Burial will follow at North Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Hoover, Joe Jefferson, Ronald Jefferson, Junior Jefferson, Andrew Stalvey, Calvin Davis, Robert Thomas, Dennis Thomasson, Dillon McCollum.
Mr. Chavis was born on Oct. 15, 1961, in Newberry. He was the son of the late Emmett Chavis and the late Joyce Rice Chavis. Mr. Chavis was the owner and operator of Chavis Painting. He was predeceased by his brother, David Roy Chavis and his first wife, Gearlean Chavis.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Williams Chavis of the home; 11 children; 27 grandchildren; sisters, Cathy Fulmer-McGuire (Kenneth) of Lexington, Peggy Graham (Andy) of Lexington; Barbara Rutland (Raymond) of Orangeburg; his twin brother, Micky Chavis of North and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Mr. Chavis' residence.
