SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Ricky "Bulldog" "Country Boy" Davis, 56, of 7513 Old #6 Highway, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Katie Martin Cemetery in Santee, with interment to follow. Evangelist Cassie Davis is officiating.
Mr. Davis passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, in Santee.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.
Friends may visit the residence, 7513 Old #6 Highway, Santee. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his sister, Cassie Davis at 803-308-2203; her niece, Latasha Brown at 803-971-2582; or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
