Ricky “Bulldog” “Country Boy” Davis -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Ricky “Bulldog” “Country Boy” Davis, 56, of 7513 Old #6 Highway, Santee, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Santee.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence, 7513 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his sister, Cassie Davis at (803) 308-2203, her niece, Latasha Brown at (803) 971-2582, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com