Ricky Anthony Harris -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Mr. Ricky Anthony Harris, 58, of St. George, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, St. George, with the Rev. Randy Simmons officiating.
Burial will be in Surprise Baptist Church Cemetery, Dorchester.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Stevens Funeral Home.
Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Brenda Harris, 178 Old Spell Road, St. George.
