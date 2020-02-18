Ricky Anthony Harris -- St. George
0 comments

Ricky Anthony Harris -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Ricky Anthony Harris, 58, of St. George, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Charleston.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Friends may call the residence of his wife, Brenda Harris, 178 Old Spell Road, St. George.

To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News