Ricke Irick -- Orangeburg

Ricke Irick

ORANGEBURG -- Ricke Irick, 18, of 9 Estate Court, died Nov. 28, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

